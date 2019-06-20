Gov't Reiterates Desire To Hold Inter-Korean Summit Ahead of S. Korea-US Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

The Unification Ministry has reiterated its desire for an inter-Korean summit before the G20 forum and a South Korea-U.S. summit are held later this week.Ministry spokesperson Lee Sang-min stressed the view on Monday during a news briefing when asked about the possibility of an inter-Korean summit being held around the time U.S. President Donald Trump visits South Korea.Lee said Seoul is making multilateral efforts for the swift resumption of dialogue between the two Koreas and between Washington and Pyongyang.The government has repeatedly made clear that it would be desirable to hold a South-North summit before Trump’s next visit to Seoul.However, experts say it will be difficult considering the diplomatic schedules related to the G20 summit, which will be held in Osaka, Japan on Friday and Saturday.