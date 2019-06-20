Rival Parties Set to Normalize Parliamentary Proceedings

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling and opposition parties have agreed to normalize the operation of parliament.The floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party and the minor Bareunmirae Party on Monday held a meeting at the National Assembly, mediated by Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang, to reach the accord.This comes 80 days after parliamentary proceedings were paralyzed due to disputes over the fast-tracking of a few reform bills, including revisions to election regulations.Following their meeting, the three sides said the parties will again deal with the fast-tracked bills in a spirit of agreement after discussing various options.The parties agreed to deliberate on key pending bills, including the government's extra budget, during the June extraordinary session, which started on June 20th and runs for 30 days.Under the agreement, the parties will also hold a roundtable on the nation's economy presided over by the National Assembly Speaker.