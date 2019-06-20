LKP Backtracks on Agreement to Normalize National Assembly

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has backtracked from a bipartisan agreement to normalize the parliament, hours after they agreed on it.The LKP on Monday held a general party meeting and decided not to ratify the agreement made earlier in the day among the floor leaders of the three parliamentary negotiating groups, including the ruling Democratic Party and minor opposition Bareunmirae Party.LKP floor leader Na Kyung-won sought to clarify the flip-flop after the general party meeting, saying she agreed to it pending an approval from her party members. Na argued that she pointed out in the agreement-related statement that a clear show of approval from her party is needed.It was known that a majority of the conservative party members voiced opposition to ending its boycott over parliamentary procedures.The agreement was supposed to end an 80-day parliamentary impasse that lasted over disputes over the fast-tracking of a few reform bills, including revisions to election regulations.The floor leaders had agreed to deal with the fast-tracked bills and deliberate on key pending bills, including the government's extra budget, during the June extraordinary session, which started on June 20th and runs for 30 days.