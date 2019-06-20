Moon to Hold Talks with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will meet with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman on Wednesday to discuss ways to expand ties between the two countries.The crown prince will begin a two-day official trip to South Korea on Wednesday at the invitation of President Moon, the first visit by a Saudi crown prince in 21 years.Then Crown Prince Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud visited Korea in 1998, seven years before he became King of Saudi Arabia.In talks at the presidential office, President Moon and Prince Mohammad, who also serves as deputy prime minister and minister of defense, will assess the countries' relations.The leaders will also discuss ways to further expand the countries' bilateral cooperation to new industrial sectors, including information and communications technology, eco-friendly cars, healthcare and defense.After the talks and a signing ceremony on Wednesday morning, Moon will host a luncheon for the crown prince.In 2018, combined trade between the two countries was estimated at 30-point-two billion U.S. dollars, making Saudi Arabia the eighth-largest trading partner for Korea.Korea mainly exports automobiles, marine components and steel to the Middle Eastern country and imports primarily crude oil and various petrochemical products.