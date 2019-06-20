Environment Ministry Checks Regional Efforts for Stable Tap Water System

The central government has checked on regional governments’ readiness and response measures regarding water supplies in the wake of a tap water crisis in Incheon.
During a video conference meeting on Wednesday with officials from municipal and provincial officials from across the country, the Ministry of Environment gave a briefing on the Incheon water case. The participants were also asked not to make future similar mistakes in handling the public water supply system.
A senior ministry official noted that prevention is the best policy in dealing with any water supply-related problems, urging the official to actively call for cooperation from the ministry and other related ministries if needed.