Environment Ministry Checks Regional Efforts for Stable Tap Water System

Photo : KBS News

The central government has checked on regional governments’ readiness and response measures regarding water supplies in the wake of a tap water crisis in Incheon.During a video conference meeting on Wednesday with officials from municipal and provincial officials from across the country, the Ministry of Environment gave a briefing on the Incheon water case. The participants were also asked not to make future similar mistakes in handling the public water supply system.A senior ministry official noted that prevention is the best policy in dealing with any water supply-related problems, urging the official to actively call for cooperation from the ministry and other related ministries if needed.