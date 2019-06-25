China Stresses Dialogue over Japan's Trade Restrictions on S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

China has called for the current conflicts between Seoul and Tokyo to be resolved through dialogue and negotiations.Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang relayed Beijing’s stance during a media briefing on Tuesday, responding to a question over Japan’s trade restrictions on South Korea.Noting that rising unilateralism and protectionism are posing challenges to the global economy, the spokesman said China hopes Japan and South Korea will treat each with mutual respect and fairness.He said Beijing hopes the two countries will properly address related issues through talks on the basis of mutual benefits and joint prosperity.