S. Korean Official: US Aware of Seriousness of Japan's Trade Restrictions

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean official visiting the U.S. said on Thursday that Washington is aware of the seriousness of Japan's trade restrictions on Seoul.During his trip, Kim Hee-sang, head of the Foreign Ministry's bilateral economic affairs bureau, held meetings with Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for International Finance and Development Roland de Marcellus and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Korea and Japan Marc Knapper.After the meetings, Kim told reporters that the two sides discussed the specific problems Seoul believes will arise due to Japan's export curbs and that the meeting was an opportunity for the U.S. to fully understand the seriousness of the situation.The official said that the trade row is a salient issue for the U.S. as South Korea and Japan are two important allies.Kim also said that Seoul's foreign and trade ministries are joining forces and coordinating a strategy to deal with Japan's trade restrictions.