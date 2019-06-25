Politics Comic Con Seoul 2019 to Kick off Aug. 2 at COEX

Comic Con Seoul will kick off its third edition next month.



The organizer, Reed Exhibitions, announced on Friday the event will be held for three days from August 2 at COEX in southern Seoul.



Around 30 major cities across the world, including New York, Paris, London and Sydney, have been holding the event every year. The first Comic Con in the South Korean capital was held in 2017.



International actors, including Pom Klementieff and Billy Boyd, will attend fan meetings along with South Korean celebrities and pop artists.



The pop culture convention which started in San Diego in 1970 allows comic and game fans as well as businesses to check out the latest trends and meet artists, actors and business experts.