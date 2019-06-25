Envoy Predicts N. Korea, US to Soon Begin Working-Level Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's chief nuclear envoy Lee Do-hoon says that working-level talks between North Korea and the U.S. will begin soon.Lee returned home Saturday after holding talks with his U.S. counterpart, Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun, in Germany.Speaking to reporters at the airport, Lee said that as far as he knows, communication is continuing between Washington and Pyongyang and if differences in opinions narrow during this process, working-level dialogue will be able to take place.He added the two sides also appear to be discussing the negotiation venue.Regarding the Berlin meeting with Biegun, Lee said they had a very good talk and agreed to closely coordinate so that the momentum generated by the June 30th meeting between the leaders of North Korea and U.S. at the inter-Korean border can lead to tangible results.The envoy also noted Biegun's recent emphasis on "flexible attitude" and said that once negotiations begin, North Korea is also likely to show flexibility in talks with the U.S.