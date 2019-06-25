LKP Chief Proposes Talks with Pres. Moon to Discuss Japan's Export Curbs

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has proposed a meeting with President Moon Jae-in to discuss Japan's export curbs on South Korea.LKP Chairperson Hwang Kyo-ahn said in a news conference on Monday that his party will accept talks with the top office in any format if constructive dialogue is possible.He added that he is open to a one-on-one meeting with the president as well as a meeting between the president and the heads of Korea's five major political parties.Hwang urged both the top office and the National Assembly to dispatch respective envoys to Tokyo as well as Washington to discuss the trade dispute.The chairperson also called for replacing the foreign minister and top officials in charge of the nation's foreign policy.Following the proposal, a senior presidential official said that the top office is always ready for a meeting between the president and the leaders of the five major parties.The official said if the ruling and opposition parties decide on the itinerary and format of the meeting and the National Assembly makes a formal proposal, the presidential office will actively consider it.