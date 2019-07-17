Complaints Filed after Law Bans Workplace Harassment

Photo : KBS News

A number of complaints have been registered within 24 hours since the implementation of a new law banning workplace harassment.According to the Ministry of Employment and Labor on Wednesday, nine alleged harassment cases were reported to regional labor offices the previous day, including complaints from announcers at public broadcaster MBC and employees from Korea Gas Corporation.The revised Labor Standards Act stipulates every workplace with at least 10 full-time workers to draft written rules to prevent harassment and punish violations.Choi Tae-ho, a director at the ministry, said the complaints will be reviewed to also determine whether the respective employers have related written rules.The revision that took effect Tuesday defines workplace bullying as incurring physical or mental suffering or worsening the working environment when employers or employees use their status or relations to act beyond the proper scope of work.The law applies to any abusive language, violence, sexual harassment and coercive behavior that occurs on or offline at the workplace or any work-related gathering.