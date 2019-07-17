US Citizen Accused of Raiding N. Korean Embassy Released on Bail

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. citizen accused of participating in a raid on North Korea's embassy in Madrid in February has been released on bail ahead of an extradition trial.A legal representative for Christopher Ahn said on Wednesday that Ahn was released from a detention center in Los Angeles the previous day.Ahn, a 38-year-old Korean-American and former Marine, was arrested in Los Angeles in April following an extradition request from Spain, which accuses him and others of raiding the embassy and stealing computers and documents.A California judge ordered Ahn's release earlier this month on the condition he pay a one-point-three million dollar bail and be confined to his residence.Ahn is a member of the group Free Joseon, which has claimed responsibility for February's raid and said it shared the stolen materials with the FBI.