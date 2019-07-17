Economy KOSPI Closes Thursday Down 0.31%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) fell for the second day in a row despite a surprise cut in the benchmark rate by the Bank of Korea.



The main bourse declined six-point-37 points, or point-31 percent, on Thursday to end at two-thousand-66-point-55.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing one-point-13 points, or point-17 percent, to close at 665-point-15.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened two-point-five won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-178-point-eight won.