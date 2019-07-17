Typhoon Danas Likely to Land on Korean Peninsula Saturday

Photo : KBS

Typhoon Danas is expected to land on the Korean Peninsula on Saturday, bringing torrential rain to southern regions.The Korean Meteorological Administration said Friday that as of 3 a.m., the storm was passing through the seas off Taipei, Taiwan, moving northeast at a speed of 22 kilometers per hour.The storm, classified as "small," is expected to reach the seas west of Jeju Island early Saturday and hit waters off South Jeolla Province during the day. The typhoon will likely transect South Korea's southern provinces before exiting into the waters off the East Sea port of Pohang on Saturday night.The weather agency called for extra caution and preparation for extreme downpours in Jeju Island and southern provinces.