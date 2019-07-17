Extraordinary Assembly Session Likely to Close without Passing Extra Budget Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

The current extraordinary parliamentary session may end Friday without passing a supplementary budget bill.Ruling Democratic Party Chairperson Lee Hae-chan said Thursday that President Moon Jae-in strongly called for the passage of the supplementary budget bill during a meeting with the heads of five major political parties earlier in the day.Thus far, however, the opposition has given no indication that the bill will move forward.Main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) leader Hwang Kyo-ahn said there has been insufficient discussions on the scope of the extra budget.Minor opposition Bareunmirae Party(BP) Chairperson Sohn Hak-kyu said no conclusion has been reached regarding a parliamentary plenary session to discuss the bill.The ruling party reportedly takes the position that the parliament should convene a plenary session to, at the very least, adopt a resolution urging Japan to withdraw its export curbs.However, both the LKP and BP are opposed to holding a plenary session without the ruling party agreeing to a motion seeking the dismissal of Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo.