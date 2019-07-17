Parties Look to End June Extra Session Empty-handed

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties have thus far failed to hold a plenary session on the final day of the current parliamentary session over disagreements on proper follow-up measures to a North Korean boat incursion into South Korean waters last month.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party sought the launch of a parliamentary probe into the incident or a two-day plenary session next week to entertain a motion to dismiss Defense Minister Jeong Kyung-doo and discuss a pending budget bill.The ruling Democratic Party rejected the proposal.The minor Bareunmirae Party suggested a one-off plenary session next week to handle both these and others, as well as to discuss a resolution urging Japan to lift its export controls.Party floor leaders were to resume negotiations ​with National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang on Friday afternoon, where Moon may suggest a one-off plenary session to pass the Japanese export curb resolution.If the parties fail to reach an agreement on Friday, they will have to end the current extra session empty-handed.