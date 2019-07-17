3.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Sangju

Photo : YONHAP News

A three-point-nine magnitude earthquake struck the southeastern city of Sangju, some 270 kilometers from Seoul, on Sunday.The Korea Meteorological Administration said that the quake occurred at 11:04 a.m., eleven kilometers north-northwest of the city in North Gyeongsang Province. It is the strongest quake this year among the tremors that hit the inland areas.The weather agency said that in a three-point-nine quake, windows rattle and things can fall off tables.Fire authorities said that as of 11:20 a.m., they received 265 reports across the nation of people feeling the tremor, but no reports of damage from the quake.Including the latest tremor, the Korean Peninsula had 50 quakes with magnitude of two or larger this year.