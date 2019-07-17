Yomiuri: S. Korea, China, Japan to Hold Foreign Ministers' Talks Next Month

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, China and Japan are reportedly seeking to hold a foreign ministers' meeting next month in China.Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun daily on Sunday quoted multiple diplomatic sources as saying that the three nations are finalizing coordination to hold the trilateral meeting of their top diplomats.The sources reportedly said that foreign ministers of South Korea and Japan may hold a bilateral separate meeting on the sidelines of the three-way talks.The newspaper said that in the bilateral meeting, Japan will repeat calls for Seoul to respond to its requests regarding the issue of South Korean top court rulings against Japanese firms over Tokyo's wartime forced labor.The trilateral foreign ministers talks have not been held since August 2016 in Tokyo.