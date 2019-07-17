Rival Parties Fail to Narrow Gap on Supplementary Budget Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

The latest effort by rival parties to make a breakthrough on the supplementary budget bill fell flat on Monday, diminishing hopes the bill will pass anytime soon.Floor leaders of the largest three parties, including the ruling Democratic Party, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) and the Bareunmirae Party, met with Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang on Monday to discuss the extra budget bill, a proposal to dismiss Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and a resolution urging Japan to withdraw its trade restrictions, however they failed to come to an agreement.LKP Floor Leader Na Kyung-won told reporters after the meeting that there is nothing the parties can do since parliament is not in session.​DP Floor Leader Lee In-young said although there was no agreement on holding a plenary session to pass the budget bill, they agreed to do what they could at the committee level.