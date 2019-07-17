WTO Discussions on Japan's Export Curbs Postponed to Wednesday

Photo : KBS News

The World Trade Organization(WTO) has postponed until Wednesday a discussion on Japan's trade restrictions against South Korea.The WTO’s General Council has 14 agenda items on its schedule during its ongoing two-day session in Geneva, covering eight of them on the first day on Tuesday.The trade row between Seoul and Tokyo is the eleventh item to be discussed.South Korea dispatched Deputy Trade Minister Kim Seung-ho to the meeting to highlight Seoul's position that Japan's moves violate WTO regulations. Seoul's ambassador to the United Nations, Paik Ji-ah, and a deputy ambassador also attended the Tuesday session.The WTO General Council functions as the top decision-making body for the global trade institution on behalf of its biennial ministerial conference.