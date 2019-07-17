Assembly Passes Resolution Urging Withdrawal of Japan's Export Curbs

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean lawmakers have unanimously approved a resolution urging Japan to withdraw its export restrictions against Korea.The National Assembly convened a plenary session Friday and the resolution was passed with full support of all 228 lawmakers in attendance.The resolution defined Japan's export curbs and South Korea's removal from its list of preferred trade partners as retaliation against Korean court rulings on the wartime forced labor issue.Expressing deep concern, the resolution said Japan's measures will inflict pain on both Korean and Japanese citizens, adding that it backpedals on the global free trade order and should be withdrawn.Parliament also called on the South Korean government to protect domestic industries and the economy from the trade restrictions and actively respond to Japan's unjustified measures.