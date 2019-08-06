Defense Chiefs of S. Korea, US to Discuss Range of Pending Alliance Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense chiefs of South Korea and the United States will meet on Friday for talks on a range of pending alliance issues, including efforts to denuclearize North Korea and Washington’s transfer of wartime operational control to Seoul.According to South Korea’s Defense Ministry, the two sides will share assessments on regional security following the North’s latest missile launches and discuss their joint military exercises in preparation for the condition-based transfer of wartime operational control.Washington will likely reiterate support for a military intelligence-sharing pact between Seoul and Tokyo despite their trade row and may seek a South Korean troop deployment to the Strait of Hormuz amid U.S. tensions with Iran.U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, who will also meet with South Korea’s National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong and Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, is expected to deliver Washington’s calls for Seoul to increase its defense contribution to station U.S. troops on the peninsula.Earlier this week, U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted related discussions had already begun and that Seoul had agreed to pay “substantially more,” claims which the Foreign Ministry in Seoul have denied.Esper will also pay a courtesy call to President Moon Jae-in.