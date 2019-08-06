Trump Suggests Xi Meet 'Personally' With Hong Kong Demonstrators

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested that Chinese President Xi Jinping should meet personally with demonstrators in Hong Kong for a peaceful resolution to the unrest plaguing the city.Trump tweeted on Thursday that he has no doubt there would be a "happy and enlightened ending" to the Hong Kong issue if President Xi meets "directly and personally" with the protesters.He also re-posted his tweet from Wednesday in which he wrote he had "zero doubt" that if President Xi wants to quickly and humanely solve the Hong Kong issue, he can do it.Earlier, the U.S. State Department said it was deeply concerned by potential violent conflicts and urged China and all parties in Hong Kong to pursue a solution that respects the liberty of protesters and Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy, as enshrined in the Sino-British Joint Declaration.Hong Kong is seeing worsening turmoil due to pro-democracy protests triggered by a bill that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China.