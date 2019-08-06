S. Korea Commemorates 10th Anniversary of Ex-Pres. Kim Dae-jung's Death

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea on Sunday commemorated the tenth anniversary of the death of former President Kim Dae-Jung.Leaders of five political parties, government officials and other citizens, including National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang and Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, attended the memorial ceremony at the Seoul National Cemetery.Before the memorial event, President Moon Jae-in paid his respects to the late president in a posting on Twitter, recognizing Kim's dedication and contribution to the country's peace and democracy.Moon also mentioned the 1998 declaration between Kim and then Japanese Prime Minister Keizo Obuchi on building a future-oriented partnership. In the declaration, Obuchi expressed "keen remorse" and apologized for "great damage and pain" that Japan imposed on South Koreans through its colonization of the peninsula.Kim, a longtime opposition leader and pro-democracy fighter, led the country from 1998 to 2003. He is credited with leading the nation to tide over a financial crisis and launching inter-Korean peace efforts with his "sunshine policy," for which he won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2000.