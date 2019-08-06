Trump Says He Spoke With Apple CEO Over China Tariffs, Samsung Competition

Photo : KBS News

U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that he is contemplating concerns that Apple may be negatively impacted by a new round of tariffs the U.S. is scheduled to roll out against China next month.Speaking to reporters days after dining with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday, Trump said Cook “made a good case” that tariffs could hurt Apple, particularly as its competitor Samsung would not be subject to the same restrictions.Bloomberg notes that Apple will be hit by the tariffs because it makes the majority of its devices in China before importing them to the U.S.Samsung, however, builds its products across a broader spectrum of countries and is thus more insulated from the U.S.-China trade row. It is also based in South Korea, which shares a free trade agreement with the U.S.Trump said Cook made a “very compelling argument” about how tough it would be for Apple to pay tariffs if it's competing with "a very good company" that’s not.The U.S. president has so far refused to shield the California-based tech firm from previous rounds of tariffs on Chinese imports, saying that Apple could avoid them by shifting production stateside.