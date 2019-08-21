Main Opposition to File Complaint on Allegations over Justice Minister Nominee's Daughter

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) plans to file a complaint with the prosecution regarding allegations that the daughter of justice minister nominee Cho Kuk gained illicit admission to a prestigious university.LKP Floor Leader Na Kyung-won said on Wednesday that Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl should immediately launch an investigation.After attending a two-week internship at a medical school when she was a sophomore in high school, Cho's daughter was listed as the first author in a thesis published in a renowned journal.She submitted the thesis while applying to Korea University, to which she was admitted in 2010.