Politics

Main Opposition to File Complaint on Allegations over Justice Minister Nominee's Daughter

Write: 2019-08-21 12:28:52Update: 2019-08-21 15:13:51

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) plans to file a complaint with the prosecution regarding allegations that the daughter of justice minister nominee Cho Kuk gained illicit admission to a prestigious university. 

LKP Floor Leader Na Kyung-won said on Wednesday that Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl should immediately launch an investigation. 

After attending a two-week internship at a medical school when she was a sophomore in high school, Cho's daughter was listed as the first author in a thesis published in a renowned journal.

She submitted the thesis while applying to Korea University, to which she was admitted in 2010.
