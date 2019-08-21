Politics S. Korean Lawmakers to Visit China to Discuss Political, Environmental Issues

A group of South Korean lawmakers will visit China next week to discuss political and environmental issues concerning the Korean Peninsula.



The Korea-China Leaders Society said on Wednesday that the sixth meeting of next-generation political leaders of the two countries will be held at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing for three days from Monday.



A total of 14 lawmakers from the ruling and opposition parties will depart South Korea for the event, including Representative Ha Tae-Keung of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party, who chairs a related South Korean forum.



The lawmakers will visit China’s environment ministry to discuss fine dust and other environment-related issues. In addition, they will talk about the current situation on the Korean Peninsula and the wider region during their visit to two of China’s leading think tanks on international relations.



They are also scheduled to meet with Chinese political leaders, including Wang Dongmin, the vice chairman of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, and former top diplomat Tang Jiaxuan.