Health Insurance Premiums to Rise 3.2% Next Year

Photo : KBS News

National health insurance premiums are scheduled to rise three-point-two percent next year.The Ministry of Health and Welfare said on Thursday that it held a meeting of the health insurance policy committee and decided to raise state health insurance premiums by three-point-two percent next year.The hike is lower than a three-point-49 percent rise that occurred this year.Under the revision, the insurance rate for salaried workers under an employer-sponsored health insurance program will increase from the current six-point-46 percent to six-point-67 percent.The raise will pull up monthly premiums by an average of three-thousand-600 won to about 116-thousand won.The comparable figure for the self-employed without an employer-sponsored program will increase by an average of two-thousand-800 won per household to about 90-thousand won.