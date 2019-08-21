S. Korean Civic Groups Hold Anti-Abe Protest, Welcome Termination of GSOMIA

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean civic groups on Saturday held a candlelight rally to condemn Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and welcome South Korea's decision to scrap a military information sharing deal with Japan.An association of some 700 civic groups, including the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), held a sixth rally on Saturday afternoon at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul to protest against Japan's trade restrictions.The protesters welcomed Seoul's decision to end the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), saying that the deal, which was signed under the Park Geun-hye government, should have not been concluded in the first place.The organizer estimated some five thousand people participated in the candlelight vigil, including parents with their children.