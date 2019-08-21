Trump Touts N. Korea, Iran to Realize Economic Potentials

Photo : KBS News

U.S. President Donald Trump says Iran and North Korea have tremendous potential, touting the two should reach deals with the U.S.During a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi on Monday at the G7 summit in France, Trump brought up Pyongyang and Tehran, whose nuclear ambitions the U.S. has tried to thwart.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"They have a great potential. Iran has great potential. You know who else has great potential? North Korea. Kim Jong-un. And under his leadership, North Korea has great potential. And I don't think North Korea wants to blow it. Because if they blow it, it won't be good."While trying to persuade Pyongyang to quickly resume working-level talks, he hinted that the U.S. could take the approach it has taken with North Korea in dealing with Iran.At a news conference wrapping up his engagements at the G7 summit, the American president said he could meet Iranian president Hassan Rouhani.In an interview with Iranian state TV on Tuesday, however, Rouhani seemed to reject the suggestion, saying he would meet with Trump only if Washington removes sanctions on Tehran.