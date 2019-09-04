Controversial Research Paper by Justice Minister Nominee's Daughter Revoked

Photo : KBS News

An association of Korean pathologists has decided to revoke a medical research paper allegedly co-authored by the daughter of justice minister nominee Cho Kuk, citing research misconduct.The Korean Society of Pathologists made the decision in a meeting on Thursday after reviewing related materials from Dankook University School of Medicine professor Chang Young-pyo, the corresponding author of the paper in question.The organization said that after reviewing Chang's explanations and related materials, they decided he was the only person who could reasonably be said to have authored the piece.It also said the paper failed to note Cho’s daughter’s high school, which she was attending at the time she allegedly co-authored the piece, citing only that she belonged to the Dankook University School of Medicine.The society added the paper was claimed to have been approved by the institutional review board, but it has been confirmed otherwise.Chang reportedly told Seoul-based Yonhap News that he will follow the group's decision.Cho’s daughter was listed as the first author of the medical research paper after just a two-week high school internship under Chang’s tutelage.She reportedly cited the paper in her application to Korea University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in environmental science and ecological engineering.She is currently enrolled at Pusan National University’s medical school.