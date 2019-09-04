International S. Korea to Provide $200,000 Aid to Hurricane-Ravaged Bahamas

Seoul's Foreign Ministry said Friday that South Korea will provide 200-thousand U.S. dollars worth of humanitarian aid to the Bahamas after the nation was ravaged by Hurricane Dorian.



At least 23 people were killed and some 60-thousand were displaced in the Caribbean island nation in the aftermath of the devastating hurricane.



Around 13-thousand houses have also been destroyed.



A ministry official expressed hope that South Korea's aid can go towards swift restoration work and stabilizing the lives of residents in the Bahamas.