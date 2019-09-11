S. Korea to Take Part in Multilateral Peacekeeping Exercises in Indonesia

Photo : YONHAP News

The Defense Ministry said on Sunday that South Korea will join multinational peacekeeping exercises set to be held in Indonesia this week.The ministry said that it will send a team of ten officers and two military observers to Indonesia from Monday to Friday to take part in the humanitarian landmine removal and peacekeeping exercises.The exercises are part of peacekeeping activities by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus), a defense dialogue mechanism involving the ten-member nations of ASEAN and other countries, including the United States.A total of 370 personnel from 18 member nations are set to take part in the planned exercises, which will include training programs to detect and dispose of explosives, security screening and emergency treatment, as required in peacekeeping missions.The drills also include humanitarian demining, in which South Korean reserve instructors from the bomb disposal team will take part as observers.