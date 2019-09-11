State Dept: US Ready to Resume Talks with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department said on Monday that the United States stands ready to resume negotiations with North Korea.A department spokesperson told South Korean media that the U.S. welcomes the North Korean commitment to resume negotiations in late September.The comments came after the director-general for American affairs at North Korea's Foreign Ministry issued a statement earlier on Monday calling on the U.S. to remove all "threats and hurdles" before the two sides discuss the regime's denuclearization.The North's First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui relayed Pyongyang's willingness to resume talks in late September in a statement last week.The U.S. State Department spokesperson said that Washington is prepared to have those discussions at a time and place to be agreed upon, but that there are currently no meetings to announce.