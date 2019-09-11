State Dept: US Ready to Resume Talks with N. Korea

The U.S. State Department said on Monday that the United States stands ready to resume negotiations with North Korea.
A department spokesperson told South Korean media that the U.S. welcomes the North Korean commitment to resume negotiations in late September.
The comments came after the director-general for American affairs at North Korea's Foreign Ministry issued a statement earlier on Monday calling on the U.S. to remove all "threats and hurdles" before the two sides discuss the regime's denuclearization.
The North's First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui relayed Pyongyang's willingness to resume talks in late September in a statement last week.
The U.S. State Department spokesperson said that Washington is prepared to have those discussions at a time and place to be agreed upon, but that there are currently no meetings to announce.