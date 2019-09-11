Pompeo Urges 'Constructive Dialogue' between S. Korea, Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday emphasized the need for "constructive dialogue" between South Korea and Japan to resolve trade and historical disputes.The U.S. State Department said in a statement that Pompeo discussed the matter in a phone call with new Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi as he congratulated his counterpart on the new position.Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said that Pompeo emphasized the need for constructive dialogue between Seoul and Tokyo and for cooperating with partners and allies to ensure a free and open future for the Indo-Pacific.Ortagus said that the top U.S. diplomat also reiterated the shared goal of "final and fully verified denuclearization" of North Korea.