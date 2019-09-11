Seoul Admits Lack of Inter-Korean Cooperation against African Swine Fever

Photo : KBS News

South Korea’s Unification Minister has admitted to a lack of inter-Korean cooperation needed to prevent further spread of African swine fever(ASF).Speaking before the National Assembly’s Unification and Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday, Minister Kim Yeon-chul told lawmakers about the issue.He said Seoul proposed to Pyongyang that they work together to prevent further outbreaks of the disease, however, the North has not been cooperative.Amid speculations that the disease could have come to inter-Korean border areas through the North, the minister declined to comment on the matter, noting that an epidemiological survey is being conducted.In regards to which regions in the North were affected by the animal epidemic, he said Seoul is exchanging relevant information with international organizations.