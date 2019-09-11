Two More Suspected Cases of African Swine Fever Reported in Paju

Photo : YONHAP News

Two more suspected cases of African swine fever(ASF) have been reported in northern Gyeonggi Province.South Korea's Agricultural Ministry said on Friday that suspected cases of ASF were reported at two pig farms in Paju, near the border with North Korea.Two pigs died at one farm and six died at another. Both farms are about 40 to 50 kilometers from the farm where the first outbreak occurred.Quarantine officers are conducting an analysis at the farms and test results are expected late Friday.If confirmed, it would be the third and fourth farms where an ASF outbreak has occurred in South Korea. The first confirmed case was reported at a pig farm in Paju on Tuesday followed by a second in neighboring Yeoncheon county the next day.The cases come about four months after North Korea first reported the presence of ASF at a farm near its border with China.The disease, for which there is no vaccine or known cure, is lethal to domestic and wild pig species but does not harm humans.