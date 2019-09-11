Menu Content

Inter-Korea

Pro-N. Korea Paper Hails Bolton's Removal, Concerned over Pompeo

2019-09-20

A Japan-based pro-North Korea newspaper has welcomed the recent dismissal of former U.S. national security adviser John Bolton but voiced concern over Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The Choson Sinbo, a newspaper published by the General Association of Korean Residents in Japan also known as Chongryon, said in a Friday column that it is a good thing that U.S. President Trump got rid of Bolton in respect of North Korea's opinion but that a destabilizing factor, namely Pompeo, still remains.

Pyongyang previously criticized Pompeo as lacking reason and rational judgement calling him a "toxin" in U.S. diplomacy.

The paper warned that Pompeo could face a similar fate as Bolton if he goes against Trump's will. 

The column said that dismissing Bolton, the very person responsible for the breakdown of the second North Korea-U.S. summit, was only a matter of time.

It added that Trump can now carry out diplomacy more easily with the "stubborn and war-mongering" Bolton gone.

The Choson Sinbo is often regarded as North Korea's mouthpiece overseas.
