Another Case of African Swine Fever Reported in Gyeonggi Province

Another suspected case of African swine fever(ASF) was reported on Monday following an outbreak in northern Gyeonggi Province last week.South Korea's Agriculture Ministry said Monday that the suspected case was reported at 6:40 a.m. from a farm in Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province, roughly 30 kilometers west of Seoul.The ministry immediately sent a preliminary quarantine team to the farm to enforce a ban on the movement of livestock, people and vehicles and enact emergency quarantine measures.Officials are working to disinfect the farm while conducting tests to confirm the presence of ASF.South Korea's first-ever confirmed case of the disease was reported last week in Paju, with the second coming just a day later in neighboring Yeoncheon.The city and county run along the border with North Korea, where ASF was first reported in May.Agriculture Minister Kim Hyeon-soo said in a meeting to review progress on quarantine efforts that authorities should bolster quarantine measures to the highest level following heavy rains during the weekend.