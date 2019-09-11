Labor Group to Lend Support to Tollgate Workers Protest

Photo : YONHAP News

A major umbrella labor group has decided to join forces with toll booth workers who are currently holding protests urging the state-run Korea Expressway Corporation(KEC) to directly hire them as employees.The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions announced on Monday it will launch a general strike in November or December to call for abolishing non-regular positions and prevent revisions to labor laws for the worse.The KCTU held a meeting of its representative delegates outside the KEC building in Gimcheon, North Gyeongsang Province and adopted a special resolution including these decisions.The resolution said the confederation is deeply angered by the Korea Expressway Corporation for completely neglecting tollgate workers and also the Moon Jae-in administration for sitting by idly and failing to take action.Workers who collect fees at expressway tollgates have been camping out at the KEC headquarters demanding direct employment by the state.