Labor Group to Lend Support to Tollgate Workers Protest

A major umbrella labor group has decided to join forces with toll booth workers who are currently holding protests urging the state-run Korea Expressway Corporation(KEC) to directly hire them as employees.
The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions announced on Monday it will launch a general strike in November or December to call for abolishing non-regular positions and prevent revisions to labor laws for the worse.
The KCTU held a meeting of its representative delegates outside the KEC building in Gimcheon, North Gyeongsang Province and adopted a special resolution including these decisions.
The resolution said the confederation is deeply angered by the Korea Expressway Corporation for completely neglecting tollgate workers and also the Moon Jae-in administration for sitting by idly and failing to take action.
Workers who collect fees at expressway tollgates have been camping out at the KEC headquarters demanding direct employment by the state.