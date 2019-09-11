10% of Senior Gov't Posts to be Held by Women by 2022 Under New Law

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting next year, it will be mandatory for government offices and public institutions in South Korea to hire at least one female executive.In a policy plan unveiled on Tuesday, central and local governments as well as public institutions vowed that women will account for ten percent of senior central government posts, 20 percent of senior local government posts and 20 percent of executive positions at public institutions by 2022.Currently, there are six central government ministries with no women in senior managerial positions, and the same goes for five local government offices and 68 public institutions.While the proportion of women in managerial positions is already reflected in regular assessments for public corporations and quasi-government agencies, the same assessment will now be applied to all public institutions.Meanwhile, local governments that fail to meet the three-point-four-percent mandatory hiring rate of those with disabilities will be obligated to hire twice the rate at six-point-eight percent.