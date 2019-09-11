Trade Minister Urges S. Korea, Japan to Engage in Dialogue, Contacts

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's trade minister has urged business people from South Korea and Japan to keep in mind the importance of dialogue and contacts between the two countries.In congratulatory remarks at the Korea-Japan Business Conference held at a Seoul hotel Tuesday, Yoo Myung-hee said the two countries have established a close-knit supply chain over many years of trust but unfortunately economic relations in recent weeks have proved very challenging.She said the current situation of limited economic exchanges and a faltering supply chain is not desirable.Yoo urged the two sides to meet more often and hold talks to resolve the issues at hand.She said it's meaningful the Korea-Japan Business Conference is being held by the private sector despite the trying bilateral relations between the two governments.The trade chief said Seoul will exert diplomatic efforts to improve ties with Japan and actively support economic cooperation based on mutual trust.