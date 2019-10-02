Prosecution Again Grills Justice Minister's Wife over Corruption Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors on Tuesday summoned Justice Minister Cho Kuk's wife for a third round of questioning as part of an investigation into corruption allegations surrounding the minister's family.According to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, Chung Kyung-sim, who is also a professor at Dongyang University, was summoned at around 9 a.m. Chung previously appeared for questioning on Oct. third and fifth.The prosecution is reportedly seeking to determine whether Chung was directly involved in the operation of Co-Link Private Equity, a fund in which her family invested and which is believed to be steered by Chung's first cousin once removed.The cousin allegedly embezzled billions of won from the fund as well as businesses which the private equity invested in, generating suspicions that Chung was a recipient of some of these cash flows.Prosecutors will also question Chung over allegations that she fabricated a Dongyang University accolade to aid her daughter's medical school application. The prosecution indicted Chung on Sept. sixth on these charges without questioning.The daughter, however, said in a recent radio interview that the citation was not fabricated.The prosecution is also expected to look into allegations that she attempted to destroy evidence, telling her private banker to remove hard drives from her computers.