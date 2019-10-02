Court to Decide on Arrest Warrant for Justice Minister's Brother

Photo : YONHAP News

A decision on the arrest warrant for the younger brother of Justice Minister Cho Kuk is expected on Tuesday.According to the Seoul Central District Court, it will make its decision on the warrant request based on submitted evidence as the minister's brother submitted a document renouncing his right to be questioned.On Monday, the brother requested a delay in the hearing, saying he has to undergo back surgery. However, prosecutors visited the brother at the hospital and detained him after determining that he is fit to attend the hearing. They said the brother also agreed to undergo the hearing.The minister's brother faces charges linked to the Cho family-run Ungdong School, including bribery, dereliction of duty and abetting the destruction of evidence.