Moon Apologizes for Causing Discord Over Justice Minister's Appointment

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has apologized for causing national discord over the appointment of Justice Minister Cho Kuk while reaffirming his commitment to reform the prosecution.During a meeting with his aides on Monday, Moon issued the apology, referring to recent street rallies led by both supporters and opponents of Cho and his reform drive.The president, however, emphasized that the nation had an opportunity to give a serious thought to the value of prosecutorial reform, fairness, and the role of the media, pledging to stand by his reform drive until completion.Moon praised Cho's will to revamp the prosecution amid investigations into his family, saying the reform plan the justice minister announced just before his resignation was a big step that no one had ever taken.Moon also took note of the prosecution actively participating in the reform drive by announcing its own reform measures.Addressing local media outlets while stating the government is in no position to intervene, the president asked them to also make efforts to reform in order to regain public trust.