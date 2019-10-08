'Russia, China Should Join Talks after US-N. Korea Negotiations'

Photo : YONHAP News

Russia's ambassador to Pyongyang said on Monday that Russia and China should participate in talks on denuclearizing North Korea after the U.S. and North Korea produce agreement in bilateral nuclear talks.According to Radio Free Asia on Tuesday, Russia's Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora made the remarks during an interview with Russia's state-run TASS news agency.The Russian envoy reportedly stressed that Russia and China should join the nuclear talks after the stage of bilateral negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang, adding that Korean Peninsula issues are related to the peace and security of Northeast Asia.Regarding the collapse of recent working-level talks between the U.S. and North Korea in Sweden, Matsegora said that recent developments related to peninsular issues are causing "serious concern."He also said that Moscow is very interested in the situation on the Korean Peninsula as it directly relates to Russia's security, adding Moscow is seeking all possible ways to promote mutual understanding and common ground between the U.S. and North Korea.