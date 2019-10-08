Agreement Reached Hours into Seoul Metro Union Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

The labor union and the management of Seoul Metro that operate subway lines one through eight reached an agreement on Wednesday morning just hours after the union began a three-day strike.Seoul city said the two sides were able to reach an agreement following behind-the-scenes overnight negotiations.The labor union launched the strike to call for an increase in the number of safety-related workers, the abolition of a wage-peak system and the implementation of a new shift system.Labor and management agreed to increases wages by one-point-eight percent, jointly ask Seoul city to increase the number of safety-related workers and to request that the Interior Ministry reexamine the wage-peak system.Seoul Metro mobilized substitute workers to keep train operations at normal levels during the morning rush hour.