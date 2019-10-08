Moon, King Felipe VI of Spain to Hold Summit Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will hold a summit with King Felipe VI of Spain in Seoul next week.The top office announced on Wednesday that King Felipe and Queen Letizia will make a state visit to South Korea on Wednesday and Thursday of next week at Moon’s invitation.King Felipe is the first Spanish monarch to visit South Korea in 23 years.The two leaders are set to discuss ways to boost their countries’ bilateral cooperation in various areas, including the economy, science and technology as well as culture.They are also expected to exchange views on Seoul’s efforts to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula and other key regional issues.The king’s visit comes as South Korea and Spain will mark next year the 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties.