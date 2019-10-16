Prosecutors Request Arrest Warrant for Wife of Former Justice Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors on Monday requested an arrest warrant for Chung Kyung-shim, wife of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office filed the request on a number of charges, including obstruction of business, interference in the execution of officials' duties, forgery and fraudulent use of documents.Chung, a professor at Dongyang University, is suspected of ​fabricating a university presidential citation to help her daughter gain admission to medical school.Chung was also charged with embezzlement and violating the capital market law in relation to dubious Cho family investments in a private equity fund.The prosecution also included charges of aiding and abetting fabrication and concealment of evidence as she was accused of replacing computer hard drives at her home and office.