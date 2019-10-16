Suspected Pathogenic Bird Flu Case Reported in Asan

Photo : YONHAP News

Bird flu has been detected in wild bird droppings in Asan, South Chungcheong Province and authorities are working to determine whether it is highly pathogenic.The National Institute of Environmental Research affiliated with the Environment Ministry said on Sunday that an H5 strain of avian influenza was discovered in wild bird droppings collected at a stream some two hours south of Seoul.The institute said it suspects the discovery to be a particularly virulent bird flu virus but that it will take one to two days to determine if the strain is highly pathogenic.The institute decided to enhance inspections and monitoring of wild bird droppings and dead birds in a ten-kilometer radius of the stream.It also notified the Agriculture Ministry and relevant local government authorities of the latest case to ensure swift quarantine measures in the area.The suspected bird flu case comes as quarantine authorities work to contain the spread of African swine fever.